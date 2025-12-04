Azeri Light crude edges higher on global market
Energy
- 04 December, 2025
- 10:04
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $0.32, or 0.48%, reaching $66.54, Report informs referring to market sources.
February futures for Brent crude settled at $64.41 following recent trading.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $0.33, or 0.51%, to $64.54 per barrel.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average oil price is calculated at $70 per barrel.
