    Azeri Light crude edges higher on global market

    Energy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 10:04
    Azeri Light crude edges higher on global market

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $0.32, or 0.48%, reaching $66.54, Report informs referring to market sources.

    February futures for Brent crude settled at $64.41 following recent trading.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $0.33, or 0.51%, to $64.54 per barrel.

    In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average oil price is calculated at $70 per barrel.

