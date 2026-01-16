Azeri Light crude drops to $69.29 per barrel
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $2.42, or 3.37%, to $69.29 per barrel, Report informs.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $66.31 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $2.54 or 3.65%, amounting to $66.99.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
