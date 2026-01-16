Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.29 per barrel

    Energy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 10:03
    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.29 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $2.42, or 3.37%, to $69.29 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $66.31 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $2.54 or 3.65%, amounting to $66.99.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 69 dollara düşüb
    Azeri Light подешевела до $69

    Latest News

    11:08

    Many Sikh families killed in Delhi, Punjab minister says

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    SOCAR begins supplying Azerbaijani gas to Austria and Germany

    Energy
    10:35

    South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 5 years in prison for obstruction

    Other countries
    10:24

    Bual Moninder Singh: India's religious communities live in constant anxiety about their future

    Domestic policy
    10:21

    Abbasov: Today's conference to highlight massacres, atrocities faced by Sikhs

    Foreign policy
    10:11

    Energy pivot: Kazakhstan finds alternative routes for oil exports

    Energy
    10:10

    Türkiye to explore hydrocarbon potential at 4,500-meter depth in Black Sea

    Region
    10:03

    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.29 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via BTC pipeline to 1.6B tons in 2026

    Energy
    All News Feed