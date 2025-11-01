Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.87 per barrel

    Energy
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 10:54
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.87 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.08, or 0.12%, to $65.87 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.27 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.05 or 0.07%, amounting to $63.82.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела

    Latest News

    10:54

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.87 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    21 people detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border last month

    Incident
    10:22

    Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance market surges by nearly 7%

    Finance
    10:18

    Moscow and Baku discuss launch of pilot project on electronic waybills

    Business
    10:05
    Photo

    SOCAR, Karabakh University sign cooperation agreement

    Education and science
    09:55

    Voluntary insurance market in Azerbaijan grows by over 15%

    Finance
    09:29

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull enhancement of agricultural exports, trade cooperation

    AIC
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:59
    Photo

    'Pistachio: Living Heritage' performance presented within 'ART Weekend'

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed