Azerenerji: Construction completed at newly built 330 kV substation in Jabrayil

In line with the cooperation agreement between BP and Azerenerji JSC, a new 330/33 kilovolt substation has been built in Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, along with a 7.5 km double-circuit 330 kilovolt high-voltage transmission line, to connect the Shafag Solar Power Plant to the energy system, Azerenerji JSC told Report.

It was noted that the main goals of the projects are to support public-private partnership, reduce carbon emissions, save natural gas, and increase the share of renewable energy sources. These initiatives will make a significant contribution to Azerbaijan's green energy transition and energy security. Electricity generated at the plant will be transmitted to the 330 kV Jabrayil Energy Hub under the Virtual Power Transmission Arrangement (VPTA), and from there to the national grid, with an equivalent amount of energy delivered to the Sangachal terminal.

Work at the newly built Jabrayil substation has been completed, and once the Shafag Solar Power Plant is constructed and commissioned, transmission of the generated green energy will begin.

Shafag Solar Power Plant, with a capacity of 240 megawatts, is being built by BP in Jabrayil district as the first industrial-scale solar power plant in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and the largest direct foreign investment project. Large-scale efforts are being carried out by the Azerbaijani government to integrate the plant into the national energy system.