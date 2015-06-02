Azerbaijani Prime Minister re-elected Chairman of Oil Fund

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) held a meeting of the Supervisory Board.

Report was told in the press service of the Oil Fund.

According to the report, at the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Artur Rasi-zadeh the Fund's annual report on financial activities in 2014, audited financial results of SOCAR were considered.

At the meeting Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Artur Rasi-zadeh was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic for the next term.