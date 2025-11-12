Azerbaijani oil price rises by over 4%
Energy
- 12 November, 2025
- 10:56
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $2.7, or 4.15%, to $67.78 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.32 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $2.68 or 4.26%, amounting to $65.57.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
