Azerbaijani oil price keeps stable

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, selling on world markets, not changed.

Report informs, price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF repeats last week’s and yesterday's price at 55,42 USD per barrel.

Notably, reason of the price stability is that stock exchanges closed due to Christmas in several countries.

Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered inJuly 2008 (149.66 USD).