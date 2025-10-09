Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70
Energy
- 09 October, 2025
- 09:50
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.21, or 0.3%, to $70.08 per barrel, Report informs.
December futures for Brent crude were traded at $68.33 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port went up by $0.2 or 0.29%, amounting to $68.44.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
11:22
Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing personsForeign policy
11:21
ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing personsForeign policy
11:13
Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main prioritiesDomestic policy
11:12
Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platformICT
11:11
IDF readying to pull back troops in GazaOther countries
11:07
Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contactsForeign policy
11:02
Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national securityICT
11:01
Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing personsForeign policy
10:54