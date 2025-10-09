Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Energy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 09:50
    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.21, or 0.3%, to $70.08 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $68.33 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port went up by $0.2 or 0.29%, amounting to $68.44.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 70 dolları keçib
    Стоимость азербайджанской нефти превысила $70

