    Azerbaijani oil price dips below $70

    Energy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 10:09
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.25, or 0.36%, to $69.87 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $67.09 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.3 or 0.44%, amounting to $68.24.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan Oil Price
