Azerbaijan using Zangilan's hydropower resources for clean energy

Azerbaijan, making efficient use of Zangilan's abundant hydropower resources, has already built four hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 42 megawatts, which supply the entire city with power, and intends to continue this development, Vahid Hajiyev, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said on the second day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

He noted that, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Azerbaijan is actively developing clean energy sources, focusing on hydropower in the region, he said.

"Zangilan is known for its numerous rivers, and we are making every effort to utilize them efficiently. We have built four hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 42 megawatts, which allows us to supply the entire city with power. Work in this direction will continue," Hajiyev emphasized.