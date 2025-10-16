Azerbaijan using Zangilan's hydropower resources for clean energy

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan, making efficient use of Zangilan's abundant hydropower resources, has already built four hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 42 megawatts, which supply the entire city with power, and intends to continue this development, Vahid Hajiyev, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said on the second day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

    He noted that, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Azerbaijan is actively developing clean energy sources, focusing on hydropower in the region, he said.

    "Zangilan is known for its numerous rivers, and we are making every effort to utilize them efficiently. We have built four hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 42 megawatts, which allows us to supply the entire city with power. Work in this direction will continue," Hajiyev emphasized.

    Xüsusi nümayəndə: "Zəngilan çaylarının potensialı təmiz enerji istehsalı üçün istifadə olunur"
    Спецпредставитель: Потенциал рек Зангилана используется для производства чистой энергии

