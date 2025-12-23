Azerbaijan, US mull development of roadmap for energy co-op

Azerbaijan and the US have discussed the development of a comprehensive roadmap for energy cooperation, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon.

During the meeting, it was noted that Washington shows great interest in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

In this context, the results of the Azerbaijani energy minister's visit to the US were summarized.

The parties exchanged views on the energy component of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), various energy projects, and other priority areas of cooperation.

"The meeting participants also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation with American energy companies, the creation of a mechanism for regular energy dialogue, and the development of a comprehensive roadmap," the ministry noted.