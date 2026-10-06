Azerbaijan, UK may establish working groups to develop cooperation

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom may establish working groups to develop cooperation and achieve practical results as soon as possible, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK in Baku.

According to Report, the minister stressed that the sides seek to further strengthen relations. He also highlighted the significant potential for developing cooperation in energy, transport, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and other areas.

According to him, cooperation between the sides can continue without waiting for the next meeting of the commission.

"With this strong team and during the upcoming sessions, we will probably stay in touch without waiting for the next meeting. We will try to establish the working groups necessary for practical discussions of all these issues," Shahbazov noted.