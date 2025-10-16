Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Energy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 12:58
    Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenues

    In January-September of this year, Azerbaijan exported 148,061.64 tons of petroleum coke worth $44.737 million, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    This represents a 6.8% decrease and a 3.3-fold increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

    Over the first nine months, petroleum coke accounted for 0.24% of the country's total exports.

    In January-September of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth $35.376 billion. Exports accounted for $18.606 billion of this foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $16.769 billion. Exports decreased by 6.3%, while imports increased by 14.5%.

    petroleum coke exports State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan neft koksunun ixracından qazancını 3 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан утроил доходы от экспорта нефтяного кокса

