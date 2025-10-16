Azerbaijan triples its petroleum coke export revenues
Energy
- 16 October, 2025
- 12:58
In January-September of this year, Azerbaijan exported 148,061.64 tons of petroleum coke worth $44.737 million, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.
This represents a 6.8% decrease and a 3.3-fold increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
Over the first nine months, petroleum coke accounted for 0.24% of the country's total exports.
In January-September of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth $35.376 billion. Exports accounted for $18.606 billion of this foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $16.769 billion. Exports decreased by 6.3%, while imports increased by 14.5%.
