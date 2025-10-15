Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025

    Nearly 4.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas were transported through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) from Azerbaijan between January and September 2025, according to the operative data by the Energy Ministry, Report informs.

    This marks a 0.1 bcm (2.4%) increase compared to the same period in 2024.

    In total, Azerbaijan exported 18.3 bcm of gas in the first three quarters of 2025 - 0.1 bcm (0.5%) less than in the same period last year.

    Gas export volumes to Europe remained unchanged at 9.4 bcm. Azerbaijan exported 7.3 bcm to Türkiye - also unchanged year-on-year - and 1.6 bcm to Georgia, reflecting a 0.1 bcm (5.9%) decrease.

    For reference, the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, has reached 12 bcm per year.

    Azerbaijan TANAP natural gas exports
    Azərbaycan TANAP ilə qaz nəqlini 2 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил транспортировку газа по TANAP более чем на 2%

