Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025

Nearly 4.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas were transported through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) from Azerbaijan between January and September 2025, according to the operative data by the Energy Ministry, Report informs.

This marks a 0.1 bcm (2.4%) increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In total, Azerbaijan exported 18.3 bcm of gas in the first three quarters of 2025 - 0.1 bcm (0.5%) less than in the same period last year.

Gas export volumes to Europe remained unchanged at 9.4 bcm. Azerbaijan exported 7.3 bcm to Türkiye - also unchanged year-on-year - and 1.6 bcm to Georgia, reflecting a 0.1 bcm (5.9%) decrease.

For reference, the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, has reached 12 bcm per year.