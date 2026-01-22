Azerbaijan tops Georgia's electricity import sources in 2025
Energy
- 22 January, 2026
- 13:57
In 2025, Georgia imported $25 million worth of electricity from Azerbaijan, marking a 2.3-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among countries exporting electricity to Georgia.
Last, Georgia purchased $48 million worth of electricity from foreign countries, which is 2.1 times more than in 2024.
During the reporting period, Georgia imported $11.5 million worth of electricity from Russia, $8 million from Armenia, and $3.5 million from Türkiye.
Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported $23.4 million worth of electricity from abroad, of which $11 million came from Azerbaijan.
