    Azerbaijan tops Georgia's electricity import sources in 2025

    Energy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 13:57
    Azerbaijan tops Georgia's electricity import sources in 2025

    In 2025, Georgia imported $25 million worth of electricity from Azerbaijan, marking a 2.3-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among countries exporting electricity to Georgia.

    Last, Georgia purchased $48 million worth of electricity from foreign countries, which is 2.1 times more than in 2024.

    During the reporting period, Georgia imported $11.5 million worth of electricity from Russia, $8 million from Armenia, and $3.5 million from Türkiye.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported $23.4 million worth of electricity from abroad, of which $11 million came from Azerbaijan.

