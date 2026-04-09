Azerbaijan takes part in Int'l Vienna Energy and Climate Forum
Energy
- 09 April, 2026
- 11:19
Azerbaijan is participating in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum (IVECF) 2026 held in Vienna, Austria, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy.
Azerbaijan is represented by the AREA's Director, Javid Abdullayev.
As part of the visit, Abdullayev attended the Green Technology Days, the International Hydrogen Conference, and the Sustainable Cooling Forum held on April 7–8.
In addition, Abdullayev held a bilateral meeting with the law firm Schoenherr. The discussions focused on legal cooperation in renewable energy projects, investment opportunities, and regulatory issues.
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