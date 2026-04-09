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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan takes part in Int'l Vienna Energy and Climate Forum

    Energy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 11:19
    Azerbaijan takes part in Int'l Vienna Energy and Climate Forum

    Azerbaijan is participating in the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum (IVECF) 2026 held in Vienna, Austria, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy.

    Azerbaijan is represented by the AREA's Director, Javid Abdullayev.

    As part of the visit, Abdullayev attended the Green Technology Days, the International Hydrogen Conference, and the Sustainable Cooling Forum held on April 7–8.

    In addition, Abdullayev held a bilateral meeting with the law firm Schoenherr. The discussions focused on legal cooperation in renewable energy projects, investment opportunities, and regulatory issues.

    Azerbaijan takes part in Int'l Vienna Energy and Climate Forum
    Azerbaijan takes part in Int'l Vienna Energy and Climate Forum

    Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Javid Abdullayev energy sector Vienna Austria
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Vyanada keçirilən Beynəlxalq Enerji və İqlim Forumunda təmsil olunur
    Photo
    Азербайджан представлен на Венском форуме по энергетике и климату

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