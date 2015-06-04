Azerbaijan starts drilling in Umid gas field

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has started drilling of the Umid gas field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, the Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh said today.

According to SOCAR representative, a new drilling rig will be given to company "Total": "We have decided to give this device to "Total" for use in " Absheron "field. The device will be available in the first quarter of 2017. Most likely, "Total" will begin to use this device in 2018."

Yusifzade announced that production in "Absheron" would depend on the number of drilled wells. "It is hard to say the annual production in advance".It depends on the number of wells drilled. We only can give a prediction about reserves".