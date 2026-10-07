Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

In 2025, Azerbaijan adopted the Law "On Private Enforcement Officers," and the implementation of this institution is envisaged for 2026, Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov said in an interview with Report and ITV.

The minister noted that the main philosophy behind this law is that the state, by transferring part of the burden related to the execution of enforcement documents to the market, becomes an institution that exercises oversight and regulation in these relations.

"At the initial stage, the activities of private enforcement officers will apply to enforcement documents falling into a number of categories. These are mainly cases involving monetary claims. There are two reasons for this. Naturally, there had to be appropriate incentive mechanisms to ensure the effective organization of the activities of private enforcement officers, and this mechanism was linked to the profitability of the institution. Therefore, at the initial stage, we consider it more appropriate to transfer to them the enforcement cases arising from monetary claims," Ahmadov said.

Read the full interview here.