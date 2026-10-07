Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 22:37
    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    In 2025, Azerbaijan adopted the Law "On Private Enforcement Officers," and the implementation of this institution is envisaged for 2026, Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov said in an interview with Report and ITV.

    The minister noted that the main philosophy behind this law is that the state, by transferring part of the burden related to the execution of enforcement documents to the market, becomes an institution that exercises oversight and regulation in these relations.

    "At the initial stage, the activities of private enforcement officers will apply to enforcement documents falling into a number of categories. These are mainly cases involving monetary claims. There are two reasons for this. Naturally, there had to be appropriate incentive mechanisms to ensure the effective organization of the activities of private enforcement officers, and this mechanism was linked to the profitability of the institution. Therefore, at the initial stage, we consider it more appropriate to transfer to them the enforcement cases arising from monetary claims," Ahmadov said.

    Read the full interview here.

    Farid Ahmadov Ministry of Justice Azerbaijan
    Fərid Əhmədov: Dövlət pul tələbləri ilə bağlı icra sənədlərinin icrasını bazara ötürəcək
    В Азербайджане дела по денежным требованиям будут передавать частным судебным исполнителям
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed