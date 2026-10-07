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    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 22:54
    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    A sharp increase has been observed in the number of cases received for forensic examination, Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov told Report and ITV .

    According to the minister, the number of cases received for processing has increased by nearly 45% over the past four years.

    "This has also resulted in a sharp increase in the state's workload in this area. The rise in the number of cases received can affect both the quality of expert opinions and their timely submission," Ahmadov said.

    He noted that, in order to optimize the workload in the field, the Justice Ministry has launched a certification process for the establishment of private forensic examination institutions and the activities of private experts.

    "The process is currently ongoing. After completing their training, they will undergo a selection process and be able to start working as private experts," the minister said.

    Farid Ahmadov Ministry of Justice
    Fərid Əhmədov: Son 4 il ərzində ekspertizaya daxil olan işlərin sayında 45 % artım var
    Фарид Ахмедов: За последние 4 года число поступивших в производство дел выросло на 45%
    44 - Tezliklə
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