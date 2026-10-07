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    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 22:36
    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Vocational training programs have been launched for prisoners in Azerbaijan, covering fields including electrical installation, electric-gas welding, and the repair of hybrid and electric vehicles.

    Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov told Report and ITV that the initiative is aimed at providing prisoners with certified professional skills that can support their employment after release.

    According to Ahmadov, around 1,100 prisoners are expected to participate in certified vocational training each year during the initial stage of the program.

    "Not only private partners but also state-owned legal entities are involved in this process. They are also helping to establish the necessary infrastructure in correctional facilities and organize the training," the minister said.

    Read the full interview here.

    Farid Ahmadov Ministry of Justice prisoners vocational training
    Nazir: Cəzaçəkmə müəssisələrində 1100 məhkum sertifikatlaşmış peşə hazırlığına cəlb olunacaq
    В Азербайджане 1100 осужденных в год будут проходить профподготовку
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