Azerbaijan shares its experience in energy transformation at ADIPEC
Energy
- 03 November, 2025
- 11:42
Azerbaijan has shared its experience in energy transformation and the ongoing efforts to advance a sustainable and diversified economic model at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference held in the UAE, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.
"Within the framework of our working visit to the United Arab Emirates, we attended the opening ceremony of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions shaping the oil and gas industry, as well as the latest advancements in energy, digitalization, and renewable transition strategies," Jabbarov wrote on X.
