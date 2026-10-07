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    Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Energy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Another batch of cargo consisting of electrical equipment has been sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine as part of humanitarian aid provided by the Ministry of Energy based on the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated September 21, 2026, Report informs.

    The cargo was formed based on a request from the Ukrainian side and dispatched from the territory of the Sumgait Technologies Park. It included cables, wires, transformers, and other electrical equipment with a total value of 2.5 million Azerbaijani manats.

    Azerbaijan has previously repeatedly sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to restore its energy supply system.

    Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid
    Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid
    Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid
    Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Azerbaijan humanitarian aid Ukraine Electrical equipment
    Photo
    Video
    Ukraynaya elektrik avadanlıqlarından ibarət növbəti humanitar yardım göndərilib
    Photo
    Video
    Азербайджан направил Украине новую партию гумпомощи в виде электрооборудования
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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