Azerbaijan sends another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

Another batch of cargo consisting of electrical equipment has been sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine as part of humanitarian aid provided by the Ministry of Energy based on the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated September 21, 2026, Report informs.

The cargo was formed based on a request from the Ukrainian side and dispatched from the territory of the Sumgait Technologies Park. It included cables, wires, transformers, and other electrical equipment with a total value of 2.5 million Azerbaijani manats.

Azerbaijan has previously repeatedly sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to restore its energy supply system.