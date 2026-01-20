Azerbaijan sends another $1M worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Another shipment of electrical equipment has been sent from Azerbaijan's Sumgait Technology Park to Ukraine as part of humanitarian aid, Report informs.

The aid was shipped by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 16, 2026.

The humanitarian aid includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27,000 meters of cables and wires.

The total value of the aid, organized based on a request from the Ukrainian side, is $1 million.

Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid related to electricity supply to Ukraine.

Azerbaijan's total humanitarian support to Ukraine, including assistance for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded $45 million.