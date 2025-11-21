Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in crude oil sales to Austria

    Energy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 17:52
    Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in crude oil sales to Austria

    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 177,544 tons of crude oil to Austria, valued at approximately $88 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the exports grew by 2.1 times in volume and 1.8 times in value.

    Crude oil exports to Austria accounted for 0.86% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports for the mentioned period.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported just over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.

    Azerbaijan crude oil exports Austria State Customs Committee exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Avstriyaya neft satışını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb

    Latest News

    16:14

    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

    Industry
    15:47

    Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

    Industry
    15:31

    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    15:21

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    Ecology
    15:07

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    14:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    14:20

    Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

    Industry
    13:58

    Christian group says 315 taken in Nigeria's latest school abduction

    Other countries
    All News Feed