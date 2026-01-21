Azerbaijan sees 5% surge in revenues from natural gas exports
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported more than 25.187 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at just over $8.821 billion, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan's natural gas exports dropped by 2.3% in volume, while increasing by 4.9% in value compared to 2024.
The share of natural gas in the total export of Azerbaijan for the reporting period was 35.22%.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025. Of this, $25.043 billion came from exports and $24.380 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 5.7%, while imports rose by 15.8%.
