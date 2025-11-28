Azerbaijan's urea exports rise nearly 50% in ten months

Azerbaijan exported $153 million worth of urea in January–October of this year, according to the November edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

This represents a 49.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

In October alone, the country exported $21.1 million worth of urea, a dramatic rise of 71.55% from the corresponding month of the previous year.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 6.6% over the ten-month period, reaching $3 billion.