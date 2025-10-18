Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan's solar power plants generated 484.1 million kWh of electricity, marking a12% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Overall, Azerbaijan generated approximately 20.503 billion kWh of electricity during the first nine months of this year, which is 0.1% more than a year earlier. More than 19.817 billion kWh of the mentioned volume fell to commercial electricity, remaining unchanged year-on-year (YoY).

Out of the total electricity generated, more than 2.382 billion kWh came from hydroelectric power plants, reflecting a 1.5% YoY increase. Thermal power plants contributed over 16.919 billion kWh, marking a 0.4% YoY decline, while waste incineration produced 159 million kWh, down by 1.3% YoY.

For nine months, wind power plants produced 31 million kWh of electricity, representing a 26.4% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2024.