Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%

    Energy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 17:42
    Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan's solar power plants generated 484.1 million kWh of electricity, marking a12% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Overall, Azerbaijan generated approximately 20.503 billion kWh of electricity during the first nine months of this year, which is 0.1% more than a year earlier. More than 19.817 billion kWh of the mentioned volume fell to commercial electricity, remaining unchanged year-on-year (YoY).

    Out of the total electricity generated, more than 2.382 billion kWh came from hydroelectric power plants, reflecting a 1.5% YoY increase. Thermal power plants contributed over 16.919 billion kWh, marking a 0.4% YoY decline, while waste incineration produced 159 million kWh, down by 1.3% YoY.

    For nine months, wind power plants produced 31 million kWh of electricity, representing a 26.4% decrease compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    Azerbaijan electricity production solar energy solar power plants State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda günəş enerjisinin istehsalı 12 % artıb
    Выработка солнечной энергии в Азербайджане увеличилась на 12%

    Latest News

    17:57

    MFA: Estonia values friendly relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:53

    Greece doubles crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:49

    Towing operation of Neptun drilling rig begins with ASCO vessels

    Infrastructure
    17:45

    All flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal

    Other countries
    17:42

    Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%

    Energy
    17:37

    Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people

    Foreign policy
    17:31

    Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to France by over 84%

    Energy
    17:25

    Battery fire aboard Air China flight to South Korea forces emergency landing

    Other countries
    17:18

    Ilham Aliyev: OTS plays key role in strengthening brotherly ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed