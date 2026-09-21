In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 1.06 million tons of crude oil to the Czech Republic, valued at approximately $712.8 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same eight‑month period in 2025, the export volume decreased by 12.5%, while the value increased by 9.1%.

During the reporting period, Czechia's share in Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports stood at 7.2%.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at about $9.282 billion in the first eight months of 2026.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $33.238 billion during the January–August period. Of this, $21.815 billion came from exports and $11.423 billion from imports.