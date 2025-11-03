Azerbaijan's order volumes for gas supplies to Europe via TAP revealed

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which supplies Azerbaijani gas to Europe, received orders for 349,849,291 kWh of gas from the Greek Kipoi port on November 3, a 6.71% decrease from Monday of last week, Report informs referring to the TAP electronic platform.

From November 4 to 10, the volume of daily gas orders through the Greek Kipoi port totaled 348,019,866 kWh. This is 7.19% lower than the volume ordered on October 28 and 29, 7.18% lower than the volume ordered on October 30, 7.19% lower than the volume ordered on October 31, some 5.93% lower than the volume ordered on November 1, and 4.64% lower than the volume ordered on November 2.

Orders for daily gas supplies from the Greek Komotini point from November 3 to 10 amount to 28,674,418 kWh, the same as last week.

From November 3 to 10, daily supplies from the Greek Nea Mesimvria point will amount to 30,346,301 kWh, the same as last week.

As for the Italian Melendugno point, orders for gas supplies amounting to 288,332,315 kWh were received on November 3, a 7.73% decrease compared to last Monday.

From November 4 to 10, daily orders at this point amounted to 287,012,315 kWh. This is an 8.15% decrease compared to the order volume on October 28, an 8.58% decrease compared to the order volume on October 29 and 30, a 7.55% decrease compared to October 31, a 6.03% decrease compared to November 1, and a 4.47% decrease compared to November 2.

TAP is a component of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC). The total length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 550 km are in northern Greece, 215 km in Albania, 105 km under the Adriatic Sea, and 8 km in Italy.

Azerbaijani gas supplies to consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria via TAP began on December 31, 2020. According to agreements between Azerbaijan and the EU, Azerbaijani gas supplies will reach at least 16 billion cubic meters by 2027.

In 2024, TAP transported 11.84 billion cubic meters of gas. Of this, 9.84 billion cubic meters were delivered to Italy, 1.1 billion cubic meters to Greece, and 0.82 billion cubic meters to Bulgaria.