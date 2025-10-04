Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector generated over 835M manats in revenue in 1H25

    Energy
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 17:26
    Revenues from the extractive industry in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2025 amounted to 3.469 billion manats, a 16.7% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs.

    According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the key drivers of growth were oil production (692.9 million manats) and services related to oil and natural gas production (142.6 million manats).

    Thus, revenues from payments in the extractive industry amounted to 1.378 billion manats in the first quarter and 2.91 billion manats in the second quarter, representing an increase of 20.4% and 30.7%, respectively, compared to the same periods last year.

    In the second quarter, the main increase in revenues was driven by oil production (415.6 million manats) and services related to oil and natural gas production (52.4 million manats).

    (1$=1.7 AZN)

    oil and gas sector Central Bank of Azerbaijan revenues
