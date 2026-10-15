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    Azerbaijan's natural gas output reached almost 38 bcm in nine months

    Energy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:55
    Azerbaijan's natural gas output reached almost 38 bcm in nine months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 37.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

    Of that, 10.8 billion cubic meters came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block, 20.6 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz, 1.2 billion cubic meters from the Absheron field, and 5.3 billion cubic meters from SOCAR.

    During the period, gas exports totaled 18.4 billion cubic meters. Of this volume, 8.6 billion cubic meters were exported to Europe, 7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, including 4.2 billion cubic meters via TANAP, 1.6 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 1.2 billion cubic meters to Syria.

    From the start of production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields through October 1, 2026, nearly 684.5 million tons of oil, including gas condensate, and 540 billion cubic meters of gas were produced. Output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli totaled 629.5 million tons of oil and 254.7 billion cubic meters of gas, while Shah Deniz produced nearly 55 million tons of condensate and 285.3 billion cubic meters of gas.

    During this period, 682.5 million tons of oil and 206.4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported.

    Natural gas production Ministry of Energy Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields Shah Deniz
    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda hasil edilən qazın həcmi açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане добыли 37,9 млрд кубометров газа за 9 месяцев
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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