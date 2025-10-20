Azerbaijan's geothermal energy potential estimated at over 570 MW

Azerbaijan's geothermal potential is estimated at 571.2 megawatts (MW), while its geothermal electricity generation potential stands at 57.1 MW, according to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's article published on the occasion of Energy Workers' Day, Report informs.

The minister highlighted several promising regions for geothermal development, including the Greater Caucasus, Shamakhi-Gobustan, Kalbajar-Lachin, Masalli-Astara, and Nakhchivan. As part of pilot projects, Azerbaijan plans to use decommissioned oil and gas wells for energy production.

"In Bibiheybat, these wells will be used to generate thermal energy, while in Kurdamir, they will be used to produce electricity. In Masalli, hybrid technologies will be applied to heat greenhouses," Shahbazov noted. He added that research shows combining geothermal and bioenergy can support the development of more sustainable, low-carbon energy systems.

The World Bank is currently providing technical assistance to assess Azerbaijan's geothermal potential. Meanwhile, SOCAR Green - a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) - has announced plans to commission the country"s first geothermal power plant by 2030.

SOCAR Green is actively seeking partners with experience in geothermal technologies. It has already signed agreements with US-based Baker Hughes Co. and Schlumberger (SLB), one of the world's leading oilfield services companies. These deals were signed in November 2024 during the COP29 climate conference.

Under the agreements, Baker Hughes is supporting the assessment of Azerbaijan's geothermal resources, while SLB GeothermEx has been engaged as a consultant to evaluate prospective geothermal zones in the Karabakh region.