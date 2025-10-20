Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's geothermal energy potential estimated at over 570 MW

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 12:40
    Azerbaijan's geothermal energy potential estimated at over 570 MW

    Azerbaijan's geothermal potential is estimated at 571.2 megawatts (MW), while its geothermal electricity generation potential stands at 57.1 MW, according to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's article published on the occasion of Energy Workers' Day, Report informs.

    The minister highlighted several promising regions for geothermal development, including the Greater Caucasus, Shamakhi-Gobustan, Kalbajar-Lachin, Masalli-Astara, and Nakhchivan. As part of pilot projects, Azerbaijan plans to use decommissioned oil and gas wells for energy production.

    "In Bibiheybat, these wells will be used to generate thermal energy, while in Kurdamir, they will be used to produce electricity. In Masalli, hybrid technologies will be applied to heat greenhouses," Shahbazov noted. He added that research shows combining geothermal and bioenergy can support the development of more sustainable, low-carbon energy systems.

    The World Bank is currently providing technical assistance to assess Azerbaijan's geothermal potential. Meanwhile, SOCAR Green - a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) - has announced plans to commission the country"s first geothermal power plant by 2030.

    SOCAR Green is actively seeking partners with experience in geothermal technologies. It has already signed agreements with US-based Baker Hughes Co. and Schlumberger (SLB), one of the world's leading oilfield services companies. These deals were signed in November 2024 during the COP29 climate conference.

    Under the agreements, Baker Hughes is supporting the assessment of Azerbaijan's geothermal resources, while SLB GeothermEx has been engaged as a consultant to evaluate prospective geothermal zones in the Karabakh region.

    geothermal heat potential Parviz Shahbazov energy production
    Azərbaycanın geotermal istilik potensialı açıqlanıb
    Шахбазов: Потенциал геотермальной энергетики Азербайджана оценивается в 571,2 МВт

    Latest News

    13:02
    Photo

    Representatives of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office participate in CCPE meeting

    Incident
    13:01

    360 former IDPs employed in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

    Social security
    12:40

    Azerbaijan's geothermal energy potential estimated at over 570 MW

    Energy
    12:30

    Azerbaijani minister: Foundations of Shams, Ufug solar power plants to be laid soon

    Energy
    12:15

    Baku to host int'l symposium dedicated to modern models of religious education

    Domestic policy
    12:01

    Employees in Azerbaijan's statistics sector awarded

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Azerbaijan to begin green energy exports to Europe via Black Sea corridor in 2032

    Energy
    11:42

    Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

    Region
    11:29

    Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    All News Feed