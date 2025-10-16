Azerbaijan's exports of petroleum products up 9%

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 503,400 tons of petroleum products worth $273.78 million, based on customs declarations, Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period in 2024, the export volume rose by 9%, while the value declined by 6.7%, reflecting changing global oil prices and market dynamics.

    During the reporting period, oil products accounted for 1.47% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

