Azerbaijan's exports of petroleum products up 9%

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 503,400 tons of petroleum products worth $273.78 million, based on customs declarations, Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the export volume rose by 9%, while the value declined by 6.7%, reflecting changing global oil prices and market dynamics.

During the reporting period, oil products accounted for 1.47% of Azerbaijan's total exports.