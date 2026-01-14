Azerbaijan's electricity exports surpassed 1 billion kWh in 2025
Energy
- 14 January, 2026
- 13:30
In 2025, Azerbaijan's electricity exports exceeded 1.147 billion kWh, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.
According to operational data from the ministry on 2025 electricity indicators, this figure is 250.2 million kWh, or 17.9%, less compared to 2024.
Last year, Azerbaijan's electricity imports totaled 177.2 million kWh, which is 6.7 million kWh, or 3.9%, more than in 2024.
For comparison, in 2024, Azerbaijan exported more than 1.397 billion kWh of electricity and imported 170.5 million kWh.
