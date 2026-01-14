Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan's electricity exports surpassed 1 billion kWh in 2025

    14 January, 2026
    In 2025, Azerbaijan's electricity exports exceeded 1.147 billion kWh, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

    According to operational data from the ministry on 2025 electricity indicators, this figure is 250.2 million kWh, or 17.9%, less compared to 2024.

    Last year, Azerbaijan's electricity imports totaled 177.2 million kWh, which is 6.7 million kWh, or 3.9%, more than in 2024.

    For comparison, in 2024, Azerbaijan exported more than 1.397 billion kWh of electricity and imported 170.5 million kWh.

    Azerbaijan electricity exports Ministry of Energy
    Azərbaycan ötən il 1 milyard kVt/saatdan çox elektrik enerjisi ixrac edib
    Азербайджан экспортировал в 2025 году более 1 млрд кВт/ч электроэнергии

