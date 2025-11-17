Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye exceeded 133,000 tons in 10 months

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan exported over 133,120 tons of crude oil to Türkiye, exceeding $65 million in value, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, exports dropped by 2.7 times in volume and decreased by 3 times in value.

Crude oil exports to Türkiye accounted for 0.64% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.