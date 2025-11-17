Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan exported over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the customs declarations, the exports grew by 0.9% in volume, while decreasing by 15% in value compared to the same period last year.

The share of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks in Azerbaijan's total exports was 50.14 percent.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports rose by 15.6%.