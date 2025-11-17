Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

    Energy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:50
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

    In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan exported over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the customs declarations, the exports grew by 0.9% in volume, while decreasing by 15% in value compared to the same period last year.

    The share of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks in Azerbaijan's total exports was 50.14 percent.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports rose by 15.6%.

    Azerbaijan crude oil exports State Customs Committee exports of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan neft ixracını cüzi artırıb
    Азербайджан незначительно увеличил экспорт нефти

    Latest News

    14:03

    ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030

    ICT
    14:00

    Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development

    ICT
    13:53

    Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions

    Infrastructure
    13:51

    ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:50

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

    Energy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:38

    COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:37

    ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosion

    Incident
    13:33

    Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed