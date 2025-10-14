Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%

In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan produced 37.794 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a 1.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Of the total volume, just over 29.046 billion cubic meters fell to commercial gas, which is an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year.

During nine months, Azerbaijan produced nearly 20.676 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of this, more than 20.629 million tons were classified as marketable crude oil.

In the specified period, both crude oil production and commercial oil volumes declined by 4.6% year-on-year.