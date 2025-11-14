Azerbaijan's commercial gas extraction rises nearly 2%

Azerbaijan produced 42.13 billion cubic meters of natural gas between January and October this year.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 32.26 billion cubic metres of this total was commercial gas.

Over the indicated period, total natural gas output rose 1.2% year-on-year, while commercial gas production increased by 1.7%.

During the same ten months, Azerbaijan also produced 23.043 million tonnes of oil with gas condensate, including 22.989 million tonnes of commercial oil.

However, compared with the same period in 2024, production of both oil and commercial oil fell by 4.6%.