    Energy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:58
    Azerbaijan refines 4.6 million tons of oil in 9 months of 2025

    Azerbaijan refined 4.6 million tons of crude oil from January to September 2025, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry's operational data on the country's 9-month performance.

    This represents a decrease of 0.4 million tons, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2024, when 5 million tons of oil were processed.

    Azerbaijan crude oil Energy Ministry
