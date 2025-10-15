Azerbaijan refines 4.6 million tons of oil in 9 months of 2025
Energy
- 15 October, 2025
- 10:58
Azerbaijan refined 4.6 million tons of crude oil from January to September 2025, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry's operational data on the country's 9-month performance.
This represents a decrease of 0.4 million tons, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2024, when 5 million tons of oil were processed.
