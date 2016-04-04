Azerbaijan reduces electricity production by 6%

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ During January - March 5,9 billion kW/h of electricity produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerenergy JSC, in March 1.9 billion kW/h of electricity produced in Azerbaijan.

Electricity production decreased by 0.4 billion kW / h or 6.4% in the first quarter and on a monthly basis - 0.2 billion kilowatt / hour, or 9.52%.

In addition, during the month, energy exchange with neighboring countries continued.