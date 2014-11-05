Azerbaijan may resume gas exports to Russia in 2015

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from May 2015 may resume natural gas exports to Russia. Report informs president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists.

According to him, currently repair works continue on the pipeline.

It was stated earlier that SOCAR cut off gas supplies to Russia in August in connection with the construction of the remaining section of the road Baku-Guba-Russian border, as well as maintenance work on gas transport infrastructure.