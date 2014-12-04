According to the information, within 11 months of the current year, the country produced more than 20.5 bln KW / h of electricity, which is 6.2% more compared to the same period last year.
Azerbaijan increases electricity production by 11% in November
Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November of this year more than 2 bln KW / h of electricity produced in the energy system of Azerbaijan, which is 11.1% more compared to the same period last year, Report was told in "Azerenergy" JSC.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
