Azerbaijan increases electricity production by 11% in November

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November of this year more than 2 bln KW / h of electricity produced in the energy system of Azerbaijan, which is 11.1% more compared to the same period last year, Report was told in "Azerenergy" JSC.

According to the information, within 11 months of the current year, the country produced more than 20.5 bln KW / h of electricity, which is 6.2% more compared to the same period last year.