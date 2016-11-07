Azerbaijan increases oil exports via BTC

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2,360,330 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in October 2016.

Report informs, it is less by 6% than in October, 2015.

During January-October, 24,403,652 tons of oil transported the pipeline. This means an increase in the annual rate by 1.2%.

From the beginning of operation (2006) till November 1, 2016 BTC pumped 317,079,041 tons of oil.

In addition, in October 263,869 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline.