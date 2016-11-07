Azerbaijan increases oil exports via BTC

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2,360,330 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in October 2016.
Report informs, it is less by 6% than in October, 2015.
During January-October, 24,403,652 tons of oil transported the pipeline. This means an increase in the annual rate by 1.2%.
From the beginning of operation (2006) till November 1, 2016 BTC pumped 317,079,041 tons of oil.
In addition, in October 263,869 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
