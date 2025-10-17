Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

D-8 Week is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time this week.

According to Report, as part of D-8 Week, meetings are being held with the participation of D-8 member countries regarding the establishment in Azerbaijan of the D-8 Energy and Climate Center, the D-8 Media Excellence Center, and the D-8 Transport Excellence Center. For the first time in history, an informal meeting of D-8 Commissioners (Retreat) and a D-8 High-Level Dialogue on Climate and Cities are also being conducted.

These events focus on organizational reforms aimed at transforming D-8 into a strong economic bloc, as well as the inclusion of new topics on the D-8 agenda, such as cooperation in climate, urban development, and media.

Azerbaijan became the first country to join the D-8 after its establishment 27 years ago, at the D-8 Summit in Cairo last December. Currently, the list of D-8 member states includes Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.