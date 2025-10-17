Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

    Energy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 20:24
    Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

    D-8 Week is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time this week.

    According to Report, as part of D-8 Week, meetings are being held with the participation of D-8 member countries regarding the establishment in Azerbaijan of the D-8 Energy and Climate Center, the D-8 Media Excellence Center, and the D-8 Transport Excellence Center. For the first time in history, an informal meeting of D-8 Commissioners (Retreat) and a D-8 High-Level Dialogue on Climate and Cities are also being conducted.

    These events focus on organizational reforms aimed at transforming D-8 into a strong economic bloc, as well as the inclusion of new topics on the D-8 agenda, such as cooperation in climate, urban development, and media.

    Azerbaijan became the first country to join the D-8 after its establishment 27 years ago, at the D-8 Summit in Cairo last December. Currently, the list of D-8 member states includes Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

    D-8 Week Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda ilk dəfə olaraq D-8 Həftəsi keçirilir
    Photo
    В Азербайджане впервые проходит Неделя D-8

    Latest News

    20:55
    Photo

    Armenian citizens' anti-Azerbaijan statements under judicial scrutiny in Baku

    Incident
    20:43

    Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on meeting with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    20:39
    Photo

    Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:28

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

    Infrastructure
    20:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

    Energy
    20:21
    Photo

    First phase of 'Eternity-2025' ends in Kars

    Military
    20:02

    Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%

    Finance
    19:43

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Azerbaijan to allocate 3.5 billion manats for restoration of Karabakh, East Zangazur in 2026

    Finance
    All News Feed