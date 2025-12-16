Azerbaijan exports over 22.8 bcm of natural gas in January–November
Energy
- 16 December, 2025
- 11:53
Azerbaijan exported 22.804 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $8.12 billion in January–November this year, according to customs declarations, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared with the first 11 months of 2024, the volume of natural gas exports decreased by 3.05%, while their value increased by 6.7%.
Natural gas accounted for 34.69% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the period.
In January–November, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $44.59 billion. Of this total, exports amounted to $23.4 billion, while imports reached $21.19 billion. Over the past year, exports declined by 3.85%, while imports increased by 12.9%.
