Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan exports nearly 1 million tons of crude oil to Croatia

    Energy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 16:41
    Azerbaijan exports nearly 1 million tons of crude oil to Croatia

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 998,469.6 tons of crude oil to Croatia worth $537.77 million, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Report informs.

    The volume of exported crude oil decreased by 0.7%, while its value dropped by 14.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Crude oil exports to Croatia accounted for 5.9% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    During the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's total exports of crude oil and oil products from bituminous rocks reached 16,996,208.5 tons, valued at nearly $8.94 billion.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $35.38 billion with foreign countries in this period. Export turnover accounted for $18.61 billion, while imports totaled $16.77 billion.

    Azerbaijan Croatia crude oil export
    Xorvatiya Azərbaycandan neft idxalını cüzi azaldıb

    Latest News

    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMF

    Finance
    17:47

    Over 176,000 foreigners registered in Azerbaijan in 9 months

    Domestic policy
    17:45

    Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LIST

    Energy
    17:44

    Jafar Huseynzada, NATO PA Secretary General mull partnership

    Foreign policy
    17:39

    Kazakh Senate chair meets TURKPA secretary general in Astana

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-end

    Region
    17:12

    India's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan surpassed 107,000 tons in 9 months

    Energy
    17:04
    Photo

    Georgian, Turkish coast guards conduct joint exercises

    Region
    16:50

    Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS ministers of industry, science, technology and innovation

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed