Azerbaijan exports nearly 1 million tons of crude oil to Croatia
Energy
- 17 October, 2025
- 16:41
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 998,469.6 tons of crude oil to Croatia worth $537.77 million, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Report informs.
The volume of exported crude oil decreased by 0.7%, while its value dropped by 14.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Crude oil exports to Croatia accounted for 5.9% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
During the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's total exports of crude oil and oil products from bituminous rocks reached 16,996,208.5 tons, valued at nearly $8.94 billion.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $35.38 billion with foreign countries in this period. Export turnover accounted for $18.61 billion, while imports totaled $16.77 billion.
Latest News
18:00
Photo
Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMFFinance
17:47
Over 176,000 foreigners registered in Azerbaijan in 9 monthsDomestic policy
17:45
Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LISTEnergy
17:44
Jafar Huseynzada, NATO PA Secretary General mull partnershipForeign policy
17:39
Kazakh Senate chair meets TURKPA secretary general in AstanaForeign policy
17:33
IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-endRegion
17:12
India's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan surpassed 107,000 tons in 9 monthsEnergy
17:04
Photo
Georgian, Turkish coast guards conduct joint exercisesRegion
16:50