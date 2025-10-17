Azerbaijan exports nearly 1 million tons of crude oil to Croatia

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 998,469.6 tons of crude oil to Croatia worth $537.77 million, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Report informs.

The volume of exported crude oil decreased by 0.7%, while its value dropped by 14.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Crude oil exports to Croatia accounted for 5.9% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

During the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's total exports of crude oil and oil products from bituminous rocks reached 16,996,208.5 tons, valued at nearly $8.94 billion.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $35.38 billion with foreign countries in this period. Export turnover accounted for $18.61 billion, while imports totaled $16.77 billion.