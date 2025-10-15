Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025
Energy
- 15 October, 2025
- 12:33
Azerbaijan exported 17.4 million tons of oil, including condensate, from January to September 2025, Report informs, citing the data by the Ministry of Energy.
Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a decrease of 0.5 million tons, or 2.8%.
Of the total volume, 14.9 million tons were exported by the international consortium - down 0.7 million tons or 4.5% year-on-year.
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 2.1 million tons of oil during the reporting period, reflecting a 0.2 million-ton (8.7%) decrease compared to the first nine months of 2024.
Additionally, 0.4 million tons of exported oil came from the Absheron field.
Latest News
14:01
CIS intelligence chiefs to convene in SamarkandRegion
13:52
British expert: Shusha smarter than some European citiesInfrastructure
13:45
Polycentric planning at the core of Baku's urban futureInfrastructure
13:39
Video
Turkish Haber Global covers 3rd Azerbaijan National Urbanism Forum in KhankendiRegion
13:27
Resettlement underway in 19 locations in Azerbaijan's liberated areasDomestic policy
13:20
Official: Azerbaijan observes positive trends in health tourismTourism
13:01
Malaysian minister: Azerbaijan's role in global urban planning processes has deepenedInfrastructure
12:58
UN-HABITAT supports Azerbaijan in creating climate-resilient cities along Caspian SeaInfrastructure
12:56
Photo