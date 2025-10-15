Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Azerbaijan exported 17.4 million tons of oil, including condensate, from January to September 2025, Report informs, citing the data by the Ministry of Energy.

    Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a decrease of 0.5 million tons, or 2.8%.

    Of the total volume, 14.9 million tons were exported by the international consortium - down 0.7 million tons or 4.5% year-on-year.

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 2.1 million tons of oil during the reporting period, reflecting a 0.2 million-ton (8.7%) decrease compared to the first nine months of 2024.

    Additionally, 0.4 million tons of exported oil came from the Absheron field.

