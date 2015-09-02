 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan earns 5.2 bln USD from ACG and Shah Deniz projects this year

    Total revenues of SOFAZ from two projects amounted to 117.5 billion USD

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAR) announced revenues from block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and gas condensate field "Shah Deniz" for this year.

    Report was told in Fund, in January-August, SOFAZ received 4 941 million USD from ACG block of fields and 247 million USD from "Shahdeniz" deposit.

    According to the information total revenues from ACG from 2001 made 115.092 billion USD and from "Shah Deniz" field from 2007 - 2.367 billion USD.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi