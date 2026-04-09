Azerbaijan drafts new rules for power grid connections

Azerbaijan plans to introduce a series of regulatory changes in the energy sector to improve efficiency and service delivery.

According to Report, proposals have been prepared to determine connection fees for construction facilities joining the high‑voltage electricity grid, and these will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

This work will be carried out by Azerishig OJSC, Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency under the Ministry of Energy, and Azerenerji OJSC.

In addition, proposals are being developed to strengthen the regulatory framework for fire safety requirements at electric charging stations, taking international experience into account. The Ministry of Energy, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Azerishig will be involved in this process.

At the same time, the regulatory framework will be enhanced to require only electronic applications for non‑household category consumers seeking to connect to the electricity grid. This measure will be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Azerishig.

These initiatives are planned to be carried out in stages by June, November, and December of this year.