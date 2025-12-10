Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency (EMTA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, met with a World Bank delegation led by Senior Energy Expert and task Group Head Roger Coma Cunill, Report informs.

According to the agency, the meeting focused on the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE) and issues related to improving electricity tariffs.

The parties also reviewed the progress of reforms in the electric power sector.