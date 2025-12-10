Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank
Energy
- 10 December, 2025
- 17:41
Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency (EMTA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, met with a World Bank delegation led by Senior Energy Expert and task Group Head Roger Coma Cunill, Report informs.
According to the agency, the meeting focused on the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE) and issues related to improving electricity tariffs.
The parties also reviewed the progress of reforms in the electric power sector.
Latest News
18:21
Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in BakuReligion
18:13
President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategyBusiness
17:58
Photo
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuildingInfrastructure
17:52
Photo
Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exerciseMilitary
17:50
UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventionsForeign policy
17:44
Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BPEducation and science
17:41
Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World BankEnergy
17:28
Uzbekistan plans to end oil product imports through project with SOCAREnergy
17:27
Photo