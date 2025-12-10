Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 17:41
    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

    Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency (EMTA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, met with a World Bank delegation led by Senior Energy Expert and task Group Head Roger Coma Cunill, Report informs.

    According to the agency, the meeting focused on the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE) and issues related to improving electricity tariffs.

    The parties also reviewed the progress of reforms in the electric power sector.

    Azərbaycan və Dünya Bankı enerji tariflərini təkmilləşdirməyi müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и ВБ обсудили совершенствование энергетических тарифов

